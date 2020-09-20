NAS Pensacola Hurricane Sally Relief Efforts 2020

200920-N-KK394-2001
NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept. 20, 2020) - Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 of Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) Gulfport, Miss., clear tree debris on Naval Air Station Pensacola, Fla. NMCB 11 is currently providing disaster relief efforts for Hurricane Sally. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)
|09.20.2020
|09.28.2020 10:56
|B-Roll
|767481
|200920-N-KK394-2001
|DOD_107999680
|00:01:31
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|2
|1
|1
|0
