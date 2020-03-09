Marines with Weapons and Field Training Battalion, compete in an "action shooting" competition aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept.10, 2020. Action shooting helps Marines stay combat ready and adds extra stress while shooting. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2020 10:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767476
|VIRIN:
|200910-M-GA002-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107999636
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Shoot to Thrill, by LCpl Godfrey Ampong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT