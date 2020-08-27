The United States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine’s epidemiology laboratory is the Air Force’s sole clinical reference laboratory and is testing and processing samples of COVID-19 sent from military treatment facilities around the world, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2020. The lab was authorized by the Defense Health Agency to test samples from Department of Defense beneficiaries for COVID-19 in early March. USAFSAM's epidemiology laboratory, nested in the Air Force Research Laboratory's 711th Human Performance Wing, has a long history of testing and identifying various infectious respiratory diseases, including those that occur on a regular basis like influenza, and the ones similar to COVID-19 that become a public health issue, spreading globally. Because of this, the team works closely with the CDC and other agencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2020 10:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|767473
|VIRIN:
|200827-F-ZJ423-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107999588
|Length:
|00:04:13
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Epidemiology Lab, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT