Epidemiology Lab

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Video by Ryan Law 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The United States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine’s epidemiology laboratory is the Air Force’s sole clinical reference laboratory and is testing and processing samples of COVID-19 sent from military treatment facilities around the world, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2020. The lab was authorized by the Defense Health Agency to test samples from Department of Defense beneficiaries for COVID-19 in early March. USAFSAM's epidemiology laboratory, nested in the Air Force Research Laboratory's 711th Human Performance Wing, has a long history of testing and identifying various infectious respiratory diseases, including those that occur on a regular basis like influenza, and the ones similar to COVID-19 that become a public health issue, spreading globally. Because of this, the team works closely with the CDC and other agencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

