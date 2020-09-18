SAN DIEGO (Sept. 18, 2020) – The Navy's newest America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) passes the USS Midway Museum as it arrives at its new homeport at Naval Base San Diego. Tripoli is the second America-class amphibious assault ship to join the fleet. The ship was commissioned in Pascagoula, Miss., July 15, 2020.
|09.18.2020
|09.28.2020 09:14
|Greetings
