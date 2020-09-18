Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    CA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Edward Pajak 

    Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (Sept. 18, 2020) – The Navy's newest America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7) passes the USS Midway Museum as it arrives at its new homeport at Naval Base San Diego. Tripoli is the second America-class amphibious assault ship to join the fleet. The ship was commissioned in Pascagoula, Miss., July 15, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.28.2020 09:14
    Category: Greetings
