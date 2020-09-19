USS Antietam launches Harpoon missile during SINKEX

PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 19, 2020) -- Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) launches a Harpoon surface-to-surface missile as part of a joint force sinking exercise (SINKEX) targeting the decommissioned frigate USS Curts (FFG 38) during Valiant Shield 2020. Valiant Shield is a U.S. only, biennial field training exercise (FTX) with a focus on integration of joint training in a blue-water environment among U.S. forces. This training enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land and in cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas. (U.S. Navy Video by Chief Intelligence Specialist Frank Gutierrez)
|09.19.2020
|09.28.2020 09:14
|B-Roll
|767469
|200919-N-VF045-1001
|DOD_107999575
|00:00:06
|AT SEA
|13
|3
|3
|0
