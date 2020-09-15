POW/MIA Recognition Day 2020

Airman assigned to the 721st Aerial Port Squadron loaded a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a dignified transfer of remains at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 4, 2020. 25 caskets were transported carrying the possible remains of WWII veterans. Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Company is tasked with identifying at least 200 MIA personnel annually throughout the world.
|09.15.2020
|10.02.2020 04:07
|Package
|767460
|200915-F-BT441-152
|DOD_107999476
|00:02:41
|RAMSTEIN, RP, DE
|3
|3
