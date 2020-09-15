Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POW/MIA Recognition Day 2020

    RAMSTEIN, RP, GERMANY

    09.15.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Airman assigned to the 721st Aerial Port Squadron loaded a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a dignified transfer of remains at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 4, 2020. 25 caskets were transported carrying the possible remains of WWII veterans. Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Company is tasked with identifying at least 200 MIA personnel annually throughout the world.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 10.02.2020 04:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767460
    VIRIN: 200915-F-BT441-152
    Filename: DOD_107999476
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: RAMSTEIN, RP, DE

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POW/MIA Recognition Day 2020, by TSgt Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    remains
    AFRICOM
    POW
    MIA
    POWMIA
    dignified transfer
    WWII
    EUCOM
    Ramstein
    recognition
    521st AMOW
    RAB
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    DPAA
    721st APS
    721st AMOG

