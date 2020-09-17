A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conducts air-to-air refueling with U.S. Navy F/A-18C Hornets and F/A-18E Super Hornets, assigned to Carrier Air Wing 17, deployed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Sept. 17, 2020. Joint and regional partners routinely train together to strengthen and reinforce the coalition's defensive posture and ability to defend the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James Merriman)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2020 04:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767453
|VIRIN:
|200917-F-MN338-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_107999294
|Length:
|00:04:53
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tankers refuel Navy Hornets, by SSgt James Merriman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT