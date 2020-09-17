Tankers refuel Navy Hornets

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conducts air-to-air refueling with U.S. Navy F/A-18C Hornets and F/A-18E Super Hornets, assigned to Carrier Air Wing 17, deployed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Sept. 17, 2020. Joint and regional partners routinely train together to strengthen and reinforce the coalition's defensive posture and ability to defend the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James Merriman)