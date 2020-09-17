Tankers refuel Navy Hornets

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.17.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Merriman 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs     

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew assigned to the 50th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conducts air-to-air refueling with U.S. Navy F/A-18C Hornets and F/A-18E Super Hornets, assigned to Carrier Air Wing 17, deployed aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility Sept. 17, 2020. Joint and regional partners routinely train together to strengthen and reinforce the coalition's defensive posture and ability to defend the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James Merriman)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.28.2020 04:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767453
    VIRIN: 200917-F-MN338-5001
    Filename: DOD_107999294
    Length: 00:04:53
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CENTCOM
    CVN 68
    KC-135
    AFCENT
    Carrier Air Wing 17
    F/A-18
    1 CTCS
    50th EARS

