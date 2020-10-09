USAF, RSAF conduct Exercise Desert Eagle in CENTCOM AOR

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron participates in a large formation flight with Royal Saudi Air Force F-15s and U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles, and conducts air-to-air refueling with U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 10, 2020. AFCENT builds and strengthens resolute partnerships by training alongside partner nations, integrating capabilities and increasing interoperability throughout the USCENTCOM AOR(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James Merriman)