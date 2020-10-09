A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron participates in a large formation flight with Royal Saudi Air Force F-15s and U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles, and conducts air-to-air refueling with U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 10, 2020. AFCENT builds and strengthens resolute partnerships by training alongside partner nations, integrating capabilities and increasing interoperability throughout the USCENTCOM AOR(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James Merriman)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2020 04:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767452
|VIRIN:
|200910-F-MN338-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_107999293
|Length:
|00:04:22
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, USAF, RSAF conduct Exercise Desert Eagle in CENTCOM AOR, by SSgt James Merriman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
