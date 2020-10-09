Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAF, RSAF conduct Exercise Desert Eagle in CENTCOM AOR

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.10.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Merriman 

    U.S. Air Forces Central Command Public Affairs     

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircrew assigned to the 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron participates in a large formation flight with Royal Saudi Air Force F-15s and U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles, and conducts air-to-air refueling with U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagles over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 10, 2020. AFCENT builds and strengthens resolute partnerships by training alongside partner nations, integrating capabilities and increasing interoperability throughout the USCENTCOM AOR(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James Merriman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 09.28.2020 04:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767452
    VIRIN: 200910-F-MN338-5001
    Filename: DOD_107999293
    Length: 00:04:22
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF, RSAF conduct Exercise Desert Eagle in CENTCOM AOR, by SSgt James Merriman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    F-15
    KC-135
    AFCENT
    1 CTCS
    340th EARS
    RSAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT