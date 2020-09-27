Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th Infantry Division Headquarters Soldiers Load the Buses to Deploy

    UNITED STATES

    09.27.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Giles 

    Texas Military Department

    AUSTIN, Texas -- The 36th Infantry Division Headquarters officially cases their colors in preparation for their upcoming deployment at a ceremony Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex of Round Rock in Austin, Texas. The Arrowhead Soldiers and their families gathered for the ceremony and said their final farewells as the headquarters Soldiers loaded the buses to leave. When a unit cases its colors, the commander and senior enlisted non-commissioned officer rolled up the unit’s flag and sheath it for transport. This symbolically represents the official duty location change or forward deployment movement of the command of a unit and its Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Michael Giles, 36th Infantry Division Public Affairs)

