Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Task Force Spartan Rucks Out of the Darkness

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.26.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler 

    Task Force Spartan

    Soldiers of Task Force Spartan held the "Ruck Out of the Darkness" ruck march on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, September 26, 2020. Task Force Spartan and 42nd Infantry Division Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Douglas Brock, explains the significance of the event. The event was held to wrap up Suicide Prevention Month and raise awareness of the issue of suicide which plagues many servicemembers and Veterans.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2020
    Date Posted: 09.27.2020 14:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767434
    VIRIN: 200926-A-ZS194-262
    Filename: DOD_107999036
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Spartan Rucks Out of the Darkness, by MSG Thomas Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    U.S. Central Command
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Army Central
    Suicide Prevention Month
    The National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT