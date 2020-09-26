Soldiers of Task Force Spartan held the "Ruck Out of the Darkness" ruck march on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, September 26, 2020. Task Force Spartan and 42nd Infantry Division Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Douglas Brock, explains the significance of the event. The event was held to wrap up Suicide Prevention Month and raise awareness of the issue of suicide which plagues many servicemembers and Veterans.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2020 14:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767434
|VIRIN:
|200926-A-ZS194-262
|Filename:
|DOD_107999036
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force Spartan Rucks Out of the Darkness, by MSG Thomas Wheeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT