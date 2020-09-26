Task Force Spartan Rucks Out of the Darkness

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of Task Force Spartan held the "Ruck Out of the Darkness" ruck march on Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, September 26, 2020. Task Force Spartan and 42nd Infantry Division Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Douglas Brock, explains the significance of the event. The event was held to wrap up Suicide Prevention Month and raise awareness of the issue of suicide which plagues many servicemembers and Veterans.