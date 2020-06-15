Soldiers from the U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School, Fort Sill, Oklahoma, talk why they joined the Army and why they chose to become an Air Defender.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2020 12:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767433
|VIRIN:
|200616-A-LN300-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_107999028
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Why I Serve: Pv2. Demettra Christos, 14G Air Defense Battle Management Operator, by Donald Herrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT