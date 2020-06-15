Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve: Pfc. Steven Gagnier, 14G Air Defense Battle Management Operator

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2020

    Video by Donald Herrick 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    Soldiers from the U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School, Fort Sill, Oklahoma, talk why they joined the Army and why they chose to become an Air Defender.

    Hometown: Deland, Florida

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.27.2020 12:21
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Why I Serve: Pfc. Steven Gagnier, 14G Air Defense Battle Management Operator, by Donald Herrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Defense Artillery
    Why I Serve
    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

