    2nd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery conducts “Break the Chain” training.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2020

    Video by Donald Herrick 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    Lt. Col. Bradley Hayes, Commander, 2-6 ADA Bn and Command Sgt. Maj. Cameron Copeland, CSM, 2-6 ADA Bn, discusses the importance of “Break the Chain” training that strengthens the resiliency of Soldiers in the Battalion.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2020
    Date Posted: 09.27.2020 11:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767430
    VIRIN: 200922-A-LN300-0001
    Filename: DOD_107999025
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery conducts “Break the Chain” training., by Donald Herrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Defense Artillery
    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School
    Break the Chain

