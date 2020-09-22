Lt. Col. Bradley Hayes, Commander, 2-6 ADA Bn and Command Sgt. Maj. Cameron Copeland, CSM, 2-6 ADA Bn, discusses the importance of “Break the Chain” training that strengthens the resiliency of Soldiers in the Battalion.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2020 11:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767430
|VIRIN:
|200922-A-LN300-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107999025
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2nd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery conducts “Break the Chain” training., by Donald Herrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT