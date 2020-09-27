Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fires Conference interview with Col. Richard Harrison, ADA Commandant.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2020

    Video by Donald Herrick 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    In preparation for this year’s virtual Fires Conference, we interviewed Col. Richard Harrison, ADA Commandant, on topics affecting Air Defenders. Please join us Sept. 29, to Oct. 1, for our discussions on achieving overmatch in Large Scale Combat Operations. You can find more information about the conference on the link below:
    https://sill-www.army.mil/fires-conference/

    Date Taken: 09.27.2020
    Date Posted: 09.27.2020 11:58
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:04:51
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Air Defense Artillery
    Col. Richard Harrison
    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School
    2020 Fires Conference

