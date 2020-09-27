Fires Conference interview with Col. Richard Harrison, ADA Commandant.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In preparation for this year’s virtual Fires Conference, we interviewed Col. Richard Harrison, ADA Commandant, on topics affecting Air Defenders. Please join us Sept. 29, to Oct. 1, for our discussions on achieving overmatch in Large Scale Combat Operations. You can find more information about the conference on the link below:

