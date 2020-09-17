Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane crew offloads approximately 12,100 pounds of cocaine and approximately 5,759 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $216 million in Port Everglades

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Charly Hengen 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    The Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane crew offloads approximately 12,100 pounds of cocaine and approximately 5,759 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $216 million in Port Everglades Sept. 17, 2020. The drugs were interdicted in 12 separate law enforcement cases by two Coast Guard vessels, three U.S. Navy vessels and two British Royal navy vessels in both the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea during a two week period spanning Aug. 27 – Sept. 8. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 13:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767424
    VIRIN: 200917-G-RS249-001
    Filename: DOD_107993083
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
