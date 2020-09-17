video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Coast Guard Cutter Harriet Lane crew offloads approximately 12,100 pounds of cocaine and approximately 5,759 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $216 million in Port Everglades Sept. 17, 2020. The drugs were interdicted in 12 separate law enforcement cases by two Coast Guard vessels, three U.S. Navy vessels and two British Royal navy vessels in both the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea during a two week period spanning Aug. 27 – Sept. 8. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer Charly Tautfest)