    Broadening assignments for Air Defense Artillery Noncommissioned Officers.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Video by Donald Herrick 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Randy Gray, Air Defense Artillery Regimental CSM, talks about the impact of having great Instructors and Drill Sergeants in the U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School, Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Becoming an Instructor or a Drill Sergeant is an excellent broadening assignment and he wants you to take the challenge.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.27.2020 11:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767421
    VIRIN: 200916-A-LN300-0001
    Filename: DOD_107999004
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    This work, Broadening assignments for Air Defense Artillery Noncommissioned Officers., by Donald Herrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Defense Artillery
    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

