U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Randy Gray, Air Defense Artillery Regimental CSM, talks about the impact of having great Instructors and Drill Sergeants in the U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School, Fort Sill, Oklahoma. Becoming an Instructor or a Drill Sergeant is an excellent broadening assignment and he wants you to take the challenge.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2020 11:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767421
|VIRIN:
|200916-A-LN300-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107999004
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Broadening assignments for Air Defense Artillery Noncommissioned Officers., by Donald Herrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
