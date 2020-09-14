ADA School partners with local tech. centers

Since 2017, the U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School, Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and the Red River Technology Center have partnered in credentialing Soldiers on the industry standard for electronics.
On Sept. 11, the current class of students from the 140L Air and Missile Defense Systems Technician Warrant Officer Basic Course completed their capstone event to receive industry certification in level 1 and level 2 electronics.
