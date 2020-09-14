Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ADA School partners with local tech. centers

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2020

    Video by Donald Herrick 

    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School

    Since 2017, the U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School, Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and the Red River Technology Center have partnered in credentialing Soldiers on the industry standard for electronics.

    On Sept. 11, the current class of students from the 140L Air and Missile Defense Systems Technician Warrant Officer Basic Course completed their capstone event to receive industry certification in level 1 and level 2 electronics.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2020
    Date Posted: 09.27.2020 12:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767419
    VIRIN: 200915-A-LN300-0001
    Filename: DOD_107998985
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Air Defense Artillery
    U.S. Army Air Defense Artillery School
    140L Air and Missile Defense Systems Technician Warrant Officer

