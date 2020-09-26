Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    287th MAC Rope Rescue exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.26.2020

    Video by Pfc. Jarvis Mace 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Mitchell describes rope rescue training operations that are being conducted at the Public Safety Training Facility in Meridian, Miss., Sept. 26, 2020.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2020
    Date Posted: 09.27.2020 10:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767411
    VIRIN: 200926-A-WV749-885
    Filename: DOD_107998781
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: US
    Hometown: MCHENRY, MS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 287th MAC Rope Rescue exercise, by PFC Jarvis Mace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Training
    National Guard
    C2CRE-B
    Meridian Public Safety Training Facility

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT