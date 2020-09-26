Former U.S. Marine Ryan Novak and U.S. Marines assigned to the 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, speak about their experience at the Sierra National Forest Creek Fire in California while conducting wildland fire fighting operations with National Interagency Fire Center personnel Sept. 26, 2020. Approximately 250 Marines and Sailors from 7th ESB are helping fight the fire in Central California. Through U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the NIFC to respond quickly and effectively to protect people, property, and lands. 00:00:00:00 Ryan Novak , 00:05:39:00 LtCol. Melina Mesta, 00:10:09:09 Lance Cpl. Hernandez-Ayala, 00:11:34:02 Lance Cpl. David Cruz, 00:13:14:10 Lance Cpl. Murray
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kevin N. Seidensticker)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2020 21:03
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|767409
|VIRIN:
|200926-M-RV237-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_107998778
|Length:
|00:15:36
|Location:
|O'NEALS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 7th Engineer Support Battalion Interview Package, by LCpl Kevin Seidensticker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT