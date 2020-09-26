7th Engineer Support Battalion Interview Package

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Former U.S. Marine Ryan Novak and U.S. Marines assigned to the 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, speak about their experience at the Sierra National Forest Creek Fire in California while conducting wildland fire fighting operations with National Interagency Fire Center personnel Sept. 26, 2020. Approximately 250 Marines and Sailors from 7th ESB are helping fight the fire in Central California. Through U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command remains committed to providing flexible Department of Defense support to the NIFC to respond quickly and effectively to protect people, property, and lands. 00:00:00:00 Ryan Novak , 00:05:39:00 LtCol. Melina Mesta, 00:10:09:09 Lance Cpl. Hernandez-Ayala, 00:11:34:02 Lance Cpl. David Cruz, 00:13:14:10 Lance Cpl. Murray

(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kevin N. Seidensticker)