    JBMDL Gold Star Family Day

    MCGUIRE AFB, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Porter 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    JBMDL honors those who gave all in defense of their country, and their families left to carry on their memory.

    Date Taken: 09.23.2020
    Date Posted: 09.27.2020 09:26
    Category:
    Video ID: 767406
    VIRIN: 200925-F-BW403-1001
    Filename: DOD_107998752
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: MCGUIRE AFB, NJ, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBMDL Gold Star Family Day, by A1C Matthew Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Service
    Honor
    Memory
    Gold Star
    Sacrifice
    Family
    JBMDL

