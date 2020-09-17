Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTHCOM-funded, U.S.-donated field hospitals

    COSTA RICA

    09.17.2020

    Video by Michael Wimbish  

    U.S. Southern Command

    B-Roll package of field hospital exteriors and interiors after the first SOUTHCOM-funded field hospitals were delivered to Costa Rica and set up in San Jose, where U.S. Ambassador to Costa Rica Sharon Day officially donated them to the Costa Rican government during a ceremony Aug. 24.



    Videographers: Video courtesy of the U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 11:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767395
    VIRIN: 200917-D-BS728-130
    Filename: DOD_107992778
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: CR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOUTHCOM-funded, U.S.-donated field hospitals, by Michael Wimbish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

