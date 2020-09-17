B-Roll package of field hospital exteriors and interiors after the first SOUTHCOM-funded field hospitals were delivered to Costa Rica and set up in San Jose, where U.S. Ambassador to Costa Rica Sharon Day officially donated them to the Costa Rican government during a ceremony Aug. 24.
Videographers: Video courtesy of the U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica
This work, SOUTHCOM-funded, U.S.-donated field hospitals, by Michael Wimbish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
