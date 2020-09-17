SOUTHCOM-funded, U.S.-donated field hospitals

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll package of field hospital exteriors and interiors after the first SOUTHCOM-funded field hospitals were delivered to Costa Rica and set up in San Jose, where U.S. Ambassador to Costa Rica Sharon Day officially donated them to the Costa Rican government during a ceremony Aug. 24.







Videographers: Video courtesy of the U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica