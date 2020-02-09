A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 23rd Bomb Squadron, Minot Air Force Base, ND flying out of RAF Fairford, UK, performed close air support integration with Danish tactical air controllers in support of Bomber Task Force Europe, September 2, 2020. The strategic bomber missions provide theater familiarization for aircrew members and opportunities for U.S. integration with NATO allies and regional partners. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2020 10:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767390
|VIRIN:
|200902-F-VR222-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_107998541
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
This work, B-52 Performs CAS with Danish Tactical Air Controllers, by SSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
