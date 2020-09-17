Air Force General John E. Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, discusses strategic security issues related to nuclear weapons, weapons of mass destruction and advanced technology at the National Defense University, Sept. 17, 2020. He also talks about his work as co-chairman of the Defense Department's COVID-19 Task Force during the virtual discussion, which is moderated by Paul Bernstein, distinguished policy fellow.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2020 10:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767389
|Filename:
|DOD_107992686
|Length:
|00:58:49
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Top Air Force General Discusses Nuclear Weapons, Advanced Technologies , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT