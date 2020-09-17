Top Air Force General Discusses Nuclear Weapons, Advanced Technologies

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force General John E. Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, discusses strategic security issues related to nuclear weapons, weapons of mass destruction and advanced technology at the National Defense University, Sept. 17, 2020. He also talks about his work as co-chairman of the Defense Department's COVID-19 Task Force during the virtual discussion, which is moderated by Paul Bernstein, distinguished policy fellow.

