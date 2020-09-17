Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Top Air Force General Discusses Nuclear Weapons, Advanced Technologies

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Air Force General John E. Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, discusses strategic security issues related to nuclear weapons, weapons of mass destruction and advanced technology at the National Defense University, Sept. 17, 2020. He also talks about his work as co-chairman of the Defense Department's COVID-19 Task Force during the virtual discussion, which is moderated by Paul Bernstein, distinguished policy fellow.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020 10:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767389
    Filename: DOD_107992686
    Length: 00:58:49
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Top Air Force General Discusses Nuclear Weapons, Advanced Technologies , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND
    Coronavirus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT