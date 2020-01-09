A B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 23rd Bomb Squadron, Minot Air Force Base, ND takes off from RAF Fairford, UK, in support of Bomber Task Force September 1, 2020. The strategic bomber missions provide theater familiarization for aircrew members and opportunities for U.S. integration with NATO allies and regional partners. (U.S. Air Force Video by Tech. Sgt. James Cason)
Date Taken:
|09.01.2020
Date Posted:
|09.26.2020 10:17
Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767389
|VIRIN:
|200901-F-VR222-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_107998540
|Length:
|00:00:53
Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-52 takes off from RAF Fairford., by SSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
