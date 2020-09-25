Naval Base Kitsap celebrates 50 years of Ombudsman support

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Capt. Rich Rhinehart, Naval Base Kitsap commanding officer, along with Master Chief Petty Officer Mark Schlosser, NBK command master chief, and Amy McCormick, NBK Ombudsman chair, show their appreciation for the hard work and dedication of the Ombudsman at NBK and its tenant commanders, and celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Navy Ombudsman Program on Ombudsman Appreciation Day. The Ombudsman program launched in 1970 by Adm. Elmo Zumwalt to maintain the moral, health, and welfare of Navy families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Zagrocki/Released)