    Naval Base Kitsap celebrates 50 years of Ombudsman support

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ian Zagrocki 

    Naval Base Kitsap

    U.S. Navy Capt. Rich Rhinehart, Naval Base Kitsap commanding officer, along with Master Chief Petty Officer Mark Schlosser, NBK command master chief, and Amy McCormick, NBK Ombudsman chair, show their appreciation for the hard work and dedication of the Ombudsman at NBK and its tenant commanders, and celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Navy Ombudsman Program on Ombudsman Appreciation Day. The Ombudsman program launched in 1970 by Adm. Elmo Zumwalt to maintain the moral, health, and welfare of Navy families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Zagrocki/Released)

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 21:44
    Location: NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Ombudsman Appreciation day
    Naval Base Kitsap
    sailors
    NBK
    Ombudsman Appreciation Dinner
    CNIC HQ
    Ombudsman 50th Anniversary

