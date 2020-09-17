Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve, active duty Airmen participate in base-wide, total force exercise

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Video by Phillip Cowen 

    419th Fighter Wing

    The active duty 388th Fighter Wing and Reserve 419th Fighter Wing participated in a rigorous training exercise this week aimed at testing their combat capability. Pilots and maintainers from the wings have been flying and generating roughly 80 sorties per day, some into the nighttime hours. Mission support group members also conducted field operations testing the abilities of security forces and services Airmen.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 17:48
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reserve, active duty Airmen participate in base-wide, total force exercise, by Phillip Cowen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fighter jet
    F-35
    388th Fighter Wing
    419th Fighter Wing

