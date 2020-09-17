The active duty 388th Fighter Wing and Reserve 419th Fighter Wing participated in a rigorous training exercise this week aimed at testing their combat capability. Pilots and maintainers from the wings have been flying and generating roughly 80 sorties per day, some into the nighttime hours. Mission support group members also conducted field operations testing the abilities of security forces and services Airmen.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2020 17:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767372
|VIRIN:
|200921-F-EW795-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107997991
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Reserve, active duty Airmen participate in base-wide, total force exercise, by Phillip Cowen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
