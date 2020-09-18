POW Mike O'Connor Full Story

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Dakota Carter 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Warrant Officer Mike O'Connor is an American hero who spent over five years imprisoned in Vietnam.

    He shared his experience as a prisoner of war in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day on September 18th, 2020.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 18:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 767371
    VIRIN: 200918-F-IH091-457
    Filename: DOD_107997943
    Length: 00:16:52
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    POW
    MIA
    Vietnam War
    Beale

