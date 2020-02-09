U.S. Army North Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, recognizes Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day, September 27, 2020, an annual observance occurring the last Sunday of September, as a day in which we honor and recognize the more than 75,000 surviving family members of fallen service members.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2020 18:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767368
|VIRIN:
|200902-A-RC341-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107997875
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Gold Star Families Address from Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, by Lauren Padden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT