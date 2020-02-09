Gold Star Families Address from Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army North Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, recognizes Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day, September 27, 2020, an annual observance occurring the last Sunday of September, as a day in which we honor and recognize the more than 75,000 surviving family members of fallen service members.