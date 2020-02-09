Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gold Star Families Address from Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2020

    Video by Lauren Padden 

    U.S. Army North

    U.S. Army North Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, recognizes Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day, September 27, 2020, an annual observance occurring the last Sunday of September, as a day in which we honor and recognize the more than 75,000 surviving family members of fallen service members.

    Fort Sam Houston
    U.S. Army North
    Gold Star Mother's and Family's Day
    Survivor Outreach Services Fort Sam Houston

