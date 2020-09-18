Soldiers begin their third day of training for the Expert Infantry Badge, Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, September 18, 2020. Soldiers attempting to get an EIB, ESB or EFMB must complete nearly three dozen tasks, to include a medical lane.
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2020 21:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767365
|VIRIN:
|200918-A-JB875-925
|Filename:
|DOD_107997799
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Expert Infantry Badge Medical Lane Training B Roll, by SPC Caleb Minor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
