    Iowa KC-135 lands

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2020

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    A U. S. Air Force KC-135 from the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa lands at the Sioux City, Iowa airport on September 17, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 17:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767364
    VIRIN: 200917-Z-KZ880-001
    Filename: DOD_107997787
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa KC-135 lands, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Iowa

