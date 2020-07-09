bomber task force europe

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767364" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SrA Austin Howard and A1C Catherine Bernabe, 5th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, and A1Cs Dylan Whitcomb, Jonathon Bastein, 5th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment apprentices, pack a B-52H Stratofortress drag chute at RAF Fairford, England on Sept. 7, 2020. The drag chute, deployed during landing to aid in slowing the aircraft, must be packed meticulously after deployment for reuse. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Josh W. Strickland)