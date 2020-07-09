bomber task force europe

SrA Austin Howard and A1C Catherine Bernabe, 5th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, and A1Cs Dylan Whitcomb, Jonathon Bastein, 5th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment apprentices, pack a B-52H Stratofortress drag chute at RAF Fairford, England on Sept. 7, 2020. The drag chute, deployed during landing to aid in slowing the aircraft, must be packed meticulously after deployment for reuse. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Josh W. Strickland)
|09.07.2020
|09.17.2020 07:16
|B-Roll
|767364
|200907-F-GB336-2001
|DOD_107992401
|00:02:00
|GB
