    UNITED KINGDOM

    09.07.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Josh Strickland 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    SrA Austin Howard and A1C Catherine Bernabe, 5th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment journeyman, and A1Cs Dylan Whitcomb, Jonathon Bastein, 5th Operations Support Squadron aircrew flight equipment apprentices, pack a B-52H Stratofortress drag chute at RAF Fairford, England on Sept. 7, 2020. The drag chute, deployed during landing to aid in slowing the aircraft, must be packed meticulously after deployment for reuse. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Josh W. Strickland)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2020
    Date Posted: 09.17.2020
    Category: B-Roll
    This work, Bomber Task Force Europe, by A1C Josh Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

