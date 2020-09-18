Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Expert Infantry Badge Medical Lane Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Video by Spc. Caleb Minor 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Soldiers begin their third day of training for the Expert Infantry Badge, Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical Badge on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, September 18, 2020. Soldiers attempting to get an EIB, ESB or EFMB must complete nearly three dozen tasks, to include a medical lane.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 21:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767362
    VIRIN: 200918-A-JB875-667
    Filename: DOD_107997722
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expert Infantry Badge Medical Lane Training, by SPC Caleb Minor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    medical
    EIB
    JBLM
    army
    training
    ESB
    2-2SBCT
    goarmy
    EFMB
    expertfieldmedicalbadge
    1-17infantry
    expertinfantrybadge
    expertsoldierbadge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT