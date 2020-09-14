Partnership Shooting – U.S. Army MP & German Police

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers with Military Police (MP), U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach (USAG Ansbach) and local German Police (Polizeidirektion Ansbach) take advantage of a joined shooting exercise possibility at Oberdachstetten shooting range. During the exercise USAG Ansbach Commander Col. Karen E. Hobart and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Bohannon shot Sig Sauer M17 Army service pistol. German Police shot their Heckler & Koch P9 service pistol. U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Ansbach Director of Emergency Services Maj. Adrian Foster and Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Bohannon tried German Police Heckler & Koch MP5 9x19mm Parabellum submachine gun. Ansbach, Germany at Sep. 15, 2020 (U.S. Army video by Eugen Warkentin)