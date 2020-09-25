Promotion Ceremony LTC(P) Thweatt

The Army Surgeon General will preside over the promotion ceremony for LTC(P) Thweatt, September 25, 2020, at Defense Health Headquarters, in Falls Church, Virginia.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2020 16:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767348
|Filename:
|DOD_107997277
|Length:
|00:51:31
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
