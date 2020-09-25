Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Promotion Ceremony LTC(P) Thweatt

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Army Recovery Care Program

    The Army Surgeon General will preside over the promotion ceremony for LTC(P) Thweatt, September 25, 2020, at Defense Health Headquarters, in Falls Church, Virginia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 16:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767348
    Filename: DOD_107997277
    Length: 00:51:31
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Promotion Ceremony LTC(P) Thweatt, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    LTC(P) Thweatt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT