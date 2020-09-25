Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Col. Michael Phillips, 88th Air Base Wing Vice Commander, and Annamea Willow, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Representative, discuss the upcoming Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness month along with ways Airmen can get involved in eliminating sexual assault, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Sept. 24, 2020. The month is typically observed in April but was delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)