Col. Michael Phillips, 88th Air Base Wing Vice Commander, and Annamea Willow, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Representative, discuss the upcoming Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness month along with ways Airmen can get involved in eliminating sexual assault, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Sept. 24, 2020. The month is typically observed in April but was delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2020 15:50
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|767339
|VIRIN:
|200925-F-ZJ423-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107997143
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
