    Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Video by Ryan Law 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Michael Phillips, 88th Air Base Wing Vice Commander, and Annamea Willow, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Representative, discuss the upcoming Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness month along with ways Airmen can get involved in eliminating sexual assault, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Sept. 24, 2020. The month is typically observed in April but was delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 15:50
    Category: PSA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Command Message
    88th ABW
    SAPR
    Air Force

