    Camp Ripley Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

    LITTLE FALLS, MN, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Video by Spc. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    "Hispanic heritage to my family is just passing down the oral traditions...just things to pass down to the next generation so our traditions don't get lost in the big world we live in," said Spc. Nicole Llovera, Automated Logistical Specialist (92A), 682nd En Bn., Minnesota National Guard. Check out her story and help celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 14:31
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 767322
    VIRIN: 200925-Z-DY230-1001
    Filename: DOD_107996600
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MN, US 
    Hometown: SARTELL, MN, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Ripley Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, by SPC Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Minnesota
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    MN
    Mexico
    Family
    Camp Ripley
    Minnesota National Guard
    682nd En Bn
    Nicole Llovera
    Service: Sartell
    Hutchinson MN

