Camp Ripley Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

"Hispanic heritage to my family is just passing down the oral traditions...just things to pass down to the next generation so our traditions don't get lost in the big world we live in," said Spc. Nicole Llovera, Automated Logistical Specialist (92A), 682nd En Bn., Minnesota National Guard. Check out her story and help celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.