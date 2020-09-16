National Guard Best Warrior 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Army National Guard held it's national Best Warrior Competition from Sept. 13-16. After three days of grueling competition, Staff Sgt. Mitchell Scofield, Mississippi National Guard, and Cpl. Daniel D'Ippolito, Arizona National Guard, were named the Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier Best Warrior Winners 2020, respectively. They will go on to compete in the U.S. Army's Best Warrior Competition, which is currently ongoing and will conclude Oct. 9. (Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes, 1st Sgt. William Valentine, and Spc. Jovi Prevot).