    National Guard Best Warrior 2020

    MS, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    The Army National Guard held it's national Best Warrior Competition from Sept. 13-16. After three days of grueling competition, Staff Sgt. Mitchell Scofield, Mississippi National Guard, and Cpl. Daniel D'Ippolito, Arizona National Guard, were named the Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier Best Warrior Winners 2020, respectively. They will go on to compete in the U.S. Army's Best Warrior Competition, which is currently ongoing and will conclude Oct. 9. (Video by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes, 1st Sgt. William Valentine, and Spc. Jovi Prevot). 

