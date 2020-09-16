Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Pompeo Camera Spray with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linkevicius

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State     

    Secretary Pompeo Camera Spray with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Antanas Linkevičius.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 17:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767320
    Filename: DOD_107991922
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Mike Pompeo
    Linas Antanas Linkevičius

