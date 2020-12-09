Oregon National Guard Citizen-Soldiers and Citizen-Airmen mobilize to fire camps to support wildfire-suppression efforts

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Oregon National Guard Citizen-Soldiers and Citizen-Airmen load buses, provided by the Salem-Keizer School District, at the Anderson Readiness Center, Salem, Ore., on Sept. 12, 2020, to mobilize to fire camps in order to support fire suppression efforts. The Guard members had just completed the joint reception, staging, onward movement and integration process, which they must go through prior to mobilization. Approximately 375 Guard members, who are already red-card certified, were placed on state active duty orders to assist with firefighting efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. First Class Amy Elker, Joint Forces Headquarters Public Affairs)