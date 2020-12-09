Oregon National Guard Citizen-Soldiers and Citizen-Airmen load buses, provided by the Salem-Keizer School District, at the Anderson Readiness Center, Salem, Ore., on Sept. 12, 2020, to mobilize to fire camps in order to support fire suppression efforts. The Guard members had just completed the joint reception, staging, onward movement and integration process, which they must go through prior to mobilization. Approximately 375 Guard members, who are already red-card certified, were placed on state active duty orders to assist with firefighting efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. First Class Amy Elker, Joint Forces Headquarters Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2020 17:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|767316
|VIRIN:
|200912-Z-UF867-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_107991894
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|SALEM, OR, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Oregon National Guard Citizen-Soldiers and Citizen-Airmen mobilize to fire camps to support wildfire-suppression efforts, by SFC Amy Elker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT