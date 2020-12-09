Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard Citizen-Soldiers and Citizen-Airmen mobilize to fire camps to support wildfire-suppression efforts

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Amy Elker 

    Oregon Military Department Joint Forces Headquarters

    Oregon National Guard Citizen-Soldiers and Citizen-Airmen load buses, provided by the Salem-Keizer School District, at the Anderson Readiness Center, Salem, Ore., on Sept. 12, 2020, to mobilize to fire camps in order to support fire suppression efforts. The Guard members had just completed the joint reception, staging, onward movement and integration process, which they must go through prior to mobilization. Approximately 375 Guard members, who are already red-card certified, were placed on state active duty orders to assist with firefighting efforts. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. First Class Amy Elker, Joint Forces Headquarters Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 09.12.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 17:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767316
    VIRIN: 200912-Z-UF867-1010
    Filename: DOD_107991894
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: SALEM, OR, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Oregon National Guard Citizen-Soldiers and Citizen-Airmen mobilize to fire camps to support wildfire-suppression efforts, by SFC Amy Elker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

