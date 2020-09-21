Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Battalion Mass Tactical Week

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CUMBERLAND, NC, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Jill Neufeld 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Aircrews from the 437th Airlift Wing interoperated with the 82nd Airborne Division during Battalion Mass Tactical Week. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jill Neufeld)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 14:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767316
    VIRIN: 200921-F-OC236-917
    Filename: DOD_107996256
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: CUMBERLAND, NC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battalion Mass Tactical Week, by SrA Jill Neufeld, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airdrop
    NVG
    82nd Airborne
    Joint Base Charleston
    Pope Army Airfield
    628ABWPA
    437AW
    15AS
    BMTW
    Battalion Mass Tactical Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT