    Parade in Charlotte, Michigan to honor Army Veteran with Terminal Cancer

    CHARLOTTE, MI, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2020

    Video by Sgt. James R Bennett 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army veteran Thomas Shumaker, a single father with terminal cancer, had a parade held in his honor on September 19, 2020. His daughter Brianna Forist called the Michigan National Guard Public Affairs Office 2 weeks prior and several people answered the call. Over 50 vehicles came out to the parade, including the Dewitt Chapter of the Blue Star Mothers, Charlotte MI American Legion freedom riders, the 40 et 8 honor club brought their train, local emergency services had ambulances and fire trucks, the Eaton County Sheriff had a patrol car bringing in the end of the convoy. Tow trucks, Jeeps, the extremely patriotic trucks from the Heroes Operation were also in full force, along with over a dozen classic cars, all polished and waxed for display. Daniel Shinaver a Buddy to Buddy Volunteer Coordinator and his wife Dawn from the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund helped make calls to invite various groups, along with Rebecca Allen from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, with her husband Captain Cameron Allen from the Michigan Army National Guard attending with children to bring joy to the day. Veterans from the Vietnam, Korean War and Iraq and Afghanistan eras showed up and paid tribute to Mr. Shumaker and personally thanked him for his service with a handshake embracing our Soldier For Life mentality.

    Also covering this event, was local news channel WLNS TV 6, airing a segment on their 6pm broadcast that day.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 14:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 767312
    VIRIN: 200919-A-TD900-425
    Filename: DOD_107996079
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: CHARLOTTE, MI, US 
    Hometown: CHARLOTTE, MI, US
    TAGS

    American Legion
    Michigan National Guard
    Soldier for Life
    Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency
    40 et 8
    Buddy to Buddy
    Michigan Veterans Trust Fund

