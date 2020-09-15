Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Space Force Commissioning

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ariana Howard 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Air University participates in a ceremonial commissioning into the Space Force with General Raymond.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 13:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767311
    VIRIN: 200915-F-NC309-388
    Filename: DOD_107996069
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Force Commissioning, by A1C Ariana Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT