    88th RD Suicide Prevention Message by Chaplain Col. Joseph Burton

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Freese 

    88th Readiness Division

    88th Readiness Division Command Chaplain, Col. Joseph Burton gives an important Suicide Prevention Awareness message to 88th RD Soldiers, Civilian, and Families, in support of Suicide Prevention month. While this particular month is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, the effort must continue every day of every month.

