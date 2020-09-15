88th Readiness Division Command Chaplain, Col. Joseph Burton gives an important Suicide Prevention Awareness message to 88th RD Soldiers, Civilian, and Families, in support of Suicide Prevention month. While this particular month is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, the effort must continue every day of every month.
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2020 16:34
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|767311
|VIRIN:
|200915-A-HV276-002
|PIN:
|200915
|Filename:
|DOD_107991831
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 88th RD Suicide Prevention Message by Chaplain Col. Joseph Burton, by SFC John Freese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT