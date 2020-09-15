88th RD Suicide Prevention Message by Chaplain Col. Joseph Burton

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767311" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

88th Readiness Division Command Chaplain, Col. Joseph Burton gives an important Suicide Prevention Awareness message to 88th RD Soldiers, Civilian, and Families, in support of Suicide Prevention month. While this particular month is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, the effort must continue every day of every month.