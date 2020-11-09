Leg Tuck Challenge

The 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command Commanding General, Brig. Gen. David F. Stewart, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry Jacobitz promotes National Suicide Awareness Prevention Month by taking part in the #LegTuckChallenge and throws it to another one of our Army’s leading force enablers, 20th CBRNE Command.”
#UDontStandAlone #BeThere #ThisIsMySquad #SuicidePreventionMonth
Military/Veterans Crisis Hotline: 1-800-273-8255, press 1, or text 838255
09.11.2020
09.25.2020
|767310
|200911-A-IV444-706
|DOD_107996062
|00:01:39
|US
|4
|0
|0
|0
