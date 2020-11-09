Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leg Tuck Challenge

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mark A Moore II 

    32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    The 32d Army Air and Missile Defense Command Commanding General, Brig. Gen. David F. Stewart, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry Jacobitz promotes National Suicide Awareness Prevention Month by taking part in the #LegTuckChallenge and throws it to another one of our Army’s leading force enablers, 20th CBRNE Command.”

    #UDontStandAlone #BeThere #ThisIsMySquad #SuicidePreventionMonth

    Military/Veterans Crisis Hotline: 1-800-273-8255, press 1, or text 838255

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 14:14
    Video ID: 767310
    VIRIN: 200911-A-IV444-706
    Filename: DOD_107996062
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leg Tuck Challenge, by SSG Mark A Moore II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Suicide Awarness
    Leg Tuck

