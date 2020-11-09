Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Trainees save a life in first week of Basic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Pvt. Carlos Fontanez and Pvt. Ari Till stopped a fellow trainee from committing suicide Sept. 3, 2020.

    They had been in Basic Combat Training for one week when it happened. The trainee who made the attempt is getting medical care.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 16:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767309
    VIRIN: 200911-A-GO806-848
    PIN: 299800
    Filename: DOD_107991827
    Length: 00:03:39
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 
    Hometown: BETHLEHEM, PA, US
    Hometown: ROCHESTER, NY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trainees save a life in first week of Basic, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Trainees save a life in first week of Basic

    TAGS

    suicide prevention
    suicide
    Fort Sill
    Soldiers
    Army
    suicide prevention month
    434th Field Artillery Brigade
    Marie Pihulic
    1st Battalion 19th Field Artillery
    Ari Till
    Carlos Fontanez
    Basic Combat Trainng

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT