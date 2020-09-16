Marine Corps Law Program

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Matthew Kiefer and Capt. Giovanni Avelar discuss the opportunities available as a Marine Corps officer and Judge Advocate during an interview at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego courtroom on August 14, 2020. To practice law as a Marine Corps officer, you must graduate from law school, complete Officer Candidates School and follow-on training at The Basic School in Quantico, VA. It's a distinction reserved for the few who have what it takes mentally, morally and physically. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Autmn S. Laning)