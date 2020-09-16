U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Matthew Kiefer and Capt. Giovanni Avelar discuss the opportunities available as a Marine Corps officer and Judge Advocate during an interview at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego courtroom on August 14, 2020. To practice law as a Marine Corps officer, you must graduate from law school, complete Officer Candidates School and follow-on training at The Basic School in Quantico, VA. It's a distinction reserved for the few who have what it takes mentally, morally and physically. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Autmn S. Laning)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2020 16:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767308
|VIRIN:
|200916-M-EU132-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107991826
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Law Program, by Sgt Autmn Laning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT