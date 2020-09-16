Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Corps Law Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Video by Sgt. Autmn Laning 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Matthew Kiefer and Capt. Giovanni Avelar discuss the opportunities available as a Marine Corps officer and Judge Advocate during an interview at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego courtroom on August 14, 2020. To practice law as a Marine Corps officer, you must graduate from law school, complete Officer Candidates School and follow-on training at The Basic School in Quantico, VA. It's a distinction reserved for the few who have what it takes mentally, morally and physically. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Autmn S. Laning)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.16.2020 16:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 767308
    VIRIN: 200916-M-EU132-1001
    Filename: DOD_107991826
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Law Program, by Sgt Autmn Laning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Jag
    Law
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Lawyer
    The Few
    Military Law
    Marine Recruiting
    12MCD
    Marine Law

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT