NCNG's Integrated Behavioral Health System; Part 1

As part of Suicide Awareness Month, we would like to highlight the North Carolina National Guard’s Integrated Behavioral Health System (IBHS) put in place to help Soldiers and Airmen, as well as their families, get the resources they need either during a mental health crisis or to help prevent a mental health crisis.



This is Part 1 of a three-part series that focuses on IBHS and the ways they can help NC Guardsmen.