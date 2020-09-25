Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col John Tryon, AFCEC Commander, Det 1, 'Virtual' All-Call to AFCEC-Tyndall Team, Sept. 25, 2020

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Video by John Goddin 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Public Affairs

    Col John Tryon, AFCEC Commander, Det 1, 'Virtual' All-Call to AFCEC-Tyndall Team, Sept. 25, 2020

    6 minutes and 12 seconds

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 13:53
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 767302
    VIRIN: 200925-F-EG306-001
    Filename: DOD_107995867
    Length: 00:06:12
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col John Tryon, AFCEC Commander, Det 1, 'Virtual' All-Call to AFCEC-Tyndall Team, Sept. 25, 2020, by John Goddin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    Tyndall
    All-Call
    Air Force Civil Engineer Center
    AFCEC
    AFIMSC
    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center
    Col John Tryon

