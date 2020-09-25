North American Aerospace Defense Command conducted a dynamic force employment operation in the Arctic Sept. 20-23, 2020. The broad operation spanned all three NORAD regions, including continental U.S., Alaska, and Canada.
F-22, CF-18 and F-16 fighter aircraft conducted air defense operations with support from an E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft, and KC-135 and CC-150T refueling tankers. These operations, under the operational control of Canadian NORAD Region, demonstrated agile and dynamic force employment to and from critical NORAD forward operating locations along North America’s northern approaches.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2020 12:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|767298
|VIRIN:
|200925-F-RP963-931
|Filename:
|DOD_107995779
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Noble Defender Video, by TSgt Tommy Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT