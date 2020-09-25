Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Noble Defender Video

    UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tommy Grimes 

    North American Aerospace Defense Command

    North American Aerospace Defense Command conducted a dynamic force employment operation in the Arctic Sept. 20-23, 2020. The broad operation spanned all three NORAD regions, including continental U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

    F-22, CF-18 and F-16 fighter aircraft conducted air defense operations with support from an E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft, and KC-135 and CC-150T refueling tankers. These operations, under the operational control of Canadian NORAD Region, demonstrated agile and dynamic force employment to and from critical NORAD forward operating locations along North America’s northern approaches.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.25.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 12:49
