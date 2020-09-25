Noble Defender Video

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/767298" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

North American Aerospace Defense Command conducted a dynamic force employment operation in the Arctic Sept. 20-23, 2020. The broad operation spanned all three NORAD regions, including continental U.S., Alaska, and Canada.



F-22, CF-18 and F-16 fighter aircraft conducted air defense operations with support from an E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft, and KC-135 and CC-150T refueling tankers. These operations, under the operational control of Canadian NORAD Region, demonstrated agile and dynamic force employment to and from critical NORAD forward operating locations along North America’s northern approaches.