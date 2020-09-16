"Small wins, lead to larger victories."
Levi "The Conqueror" McConnell was diagnosed with brain cancer two months ago. This past week was his 12th birthday! Check out how P-S Gar and the Colorado Springs community came together to celebrate with a superhero-themed parade right in his front yard!
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2020 14:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|767295
|VIRIN:
|200916-F-BV344-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107995727
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Levi "The Conqueror", by A1C Andrew Bertain and Paul Honnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
