    Levi "The Conqueror"

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Bertain and Paul Honnick

    21st Space Wing

    "Small wins, lead to larger victories."

    Levi "The Conqueror" McConnell was diagnosed with brain cancer two months ago. This past week was his 12th birthday! Check out how P-S Gar and the Colorado Springs community came together to celebrate with a superhero-themed parade right in his front yard!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2020
    Date Posted: 09.25.2020 14:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 767295
    VIRIN: 200916-F-BV344-0001
    Filename: DOD_107995727
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Levi "The Conqueror", by A1C Andrew Bertain and Paul Honnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

